Measles cases reported in Washtenaw, Wayne counties

(CBS DETROIT) - Two additional measles cases were confirmed in Washtenaw and Wayne counties on Sunday, bringing the state's total to three confirmed cases.

Washtenaw County health officials say anyone present at the Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department waiting and triage areas on March 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. could have been exposed. Health officials urge anyone who might have been exposed to and is not considered immune to be vaccinated with the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine by Monday, March 4.

People who have received two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR) are considered immune, as are adults born before 1957 or those who have shown evidence of prior measles illness.

"Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air," Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a statement. "This means we need to alert people who may have been present to the possibility of exposure, especially because anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed.

"Importantly, there is no cause for ongoing concern at the hospital. The individual was quickly and appropriately isolated as soon as measles was suspected."

On Sunday, Wayne County health officials announced a measles case associated with international travel in an adult living in the county.

Wayne County health officials say exposures took place at the following locations:

WellStreet/Beaumont Urgent Care at 23100 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn on Feb. 27 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (#8128) at 2701 S. Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn on Feb. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Henry Ford GoHealth Urgent Care at 26763 Ford Rd. in Dearborn Heights on Feb. 29 between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Corewell Emergency Department at 18101 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn on Feb. 29 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself, your family, and the people you spend your days with," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer, in a statement. "Given the growing risk of measles because of outbreaks in Europe and elsewhere, we highly recommend you verify your and your family's vaccination status immediately—and get vaccinated if you or they have not been."

On Feb. 23, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the first confirmed case of measles in the state since 2019.

READ: Michigan sees first confirmed case of measles since 2019

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends any unvaccinated people ages 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.