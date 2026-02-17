Watch CBS News
Warren woman charged in Ann Arbor bank robbery, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a woman now facing charges from the incident. 

The Ann Arbor Police Department said they were called about 4:35 p.m. Friday to the PNC Bank branch on South Main Street after the robbery happened. A woman had walked into the bank and given a note to a teller, demanding money. 

The note indicated the suspect had an explosive device and a firearm, although police said no weapon was visible at the time. 

She was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away before the police arrived. 

The bank was evacuated, and a police K-9 checked the facility out of precaution. No explosive device was found. 

Investigators later identified the suspect as a 26-year-old woman from Wayne, police said. She was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, and charges are pending in district court.

