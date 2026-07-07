Warren police investigating threat directed to Fitzgerald schools

The Fitzgerald School District in Warren, Michigan, canceled all of its summer classes and activities for Tuesday as police investigate a threat.

The Warren Police Department in Macomb County said it is actively investigating "a digital threat directed at the Fitzgerald School District" that was received on Monday.

"Investigators are currently working to identify the source of the threat. While its validity has not yet been confirmed, the Department treats all potential hazards to our schools with the utmost seriousness. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our absolute priority," police said.

In what school officials called "an abundance of caution," the district canceled all summer school operations, to include summer camp, sports practices and Camp Fritz. Summer Central Enrollment at Westview Lower Elementary also is canceled.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Warren Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-574-4810.

OK2SAY

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.