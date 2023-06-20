Warren police officer charged with assaulting inmate

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer has been charged in connection to an excessive force incident at the Warren Police Department Jail.

Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, was arraigned Tuesday. He was charged with assault and battery, and dereliction of duty. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Matthew Rodriguez

He was given a $5,000 bond and was placed on unpaid administrative leave. Rodriguez is a 14-year veteran of the department.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on June 13, the victim was arrested by Warren police on felony charges and was turned over to Rodriguez, a jail officer. It is alleged that Rodriguez and the victim exchanged words and then Rodriguez hit the victim several times.

"No badge or uniform can shield anyone from accountability. When the trust placed in law enforcement is violated, it is our duty as prosecutors to uphold the principles of fairness and integrity. Charging a police officer is a solemn reminder that no one is above the law, and that the power bestowed upon them must be used responsibly and within the bounds of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing has not yet been scheduled.