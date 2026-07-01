Warren firefighter accused of sending unsolicited messages on Snapchat to 18-year-old

A Warren firefighter has been charged with allegedly sending unsolicited messages to an 18-year-old woman on Snapchat.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Adam Mazur-Baker was arraigned Tuesday on one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of malicious use of telecommunications services. Mazur-Baker received a $5,000 personal bond and is ordered to have no contact with the teen.

Prosecutors alleged that Mazur-Baker sent "concerning" messages to the 18-year-old, prompting the teen to block him. Details on the messages are unknown, but prosecutors say the charges against Mazur-Baker stemmed from "the totality of the circumstances and the nature of the messages."

"The allegations in this case, if true, are terrible," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "My office always works to seek justice for victims and will pursue the matter with the seriousness it deserves."

The Warren Fire Department confirmed that it placed Mazur-Baker on administrative leave while Warren police conduct an investigation.

"The Warren Fire Department holds every member of the organization to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Allegations of employee misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If Department policies are found to have been violated, appropriate administrative action will be taken consistent with Department policy and applicable law," the fire department said in a statement.

The Warren Consolidated Schools district confirmed that Mazur-Baker, who served on the Board of Education, submitted his resignation letter last month.