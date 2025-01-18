Where to find warming centers and temporary shelters in Detroit as extreme cold moves through

Woman found shot to death inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit city officials say they're committed to keeping residents safe during dangerously cold conditions.

Emergency overnight shelters will be available from Sunday at 2 p.m. to Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries facility on 13130 Woodward Ave. and the Pope Francis Center Bridge Housing Campus on West Hancock Street.

City officials say anyone seeking shelter can utilize the Coordinated Assessment Model (CAM) by calling the housing resource helpline at 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Residents can also visit CAM sites in-person at Cass Community Social Services, 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., or Noah At Central, 23 E. Adams Ave.

Veterans can visit the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center at 4646 John R. St.

The program connects residents experiencing homelessness with access to shelter and housing resources.

The helpline listed above also offers assistance to residents with moving costs, employment and property condition complaints.

According to the city, the following recreation centers will be available as respite locations during normal operating hours:

Adams Butzel Complex , 10500 Lyndon St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

, 10500 Lyndon St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Butzel Family Center , 7737 Kercheval Ave. (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

, 7737 Kercheval Ave. (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Clemente Recreation Center , 2631 Bagley St. (open Monday through Friday from 1 to 9 p.m.)

, 2631 Bagley St. (open Monday through Friday from 1 to 9 p.m.) Community Center at AB Ford , 100 Lenox St. (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

, 100 Lenox St. (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Crowell Recreation Center , 16630 Lahser Rd. (open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

, 16630 Lahser Rd. (open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Farwell Recreation Center , 2711 E. Outer Dr. (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Heilmann Recreation Center , 19601 Crusade St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

, 19601 Crusade St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kemeny Recreation Center , 2260 S. Fort St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

, 2260 S. Fort St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Lasky Recreation Center , 13200 Fenelon St. (open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

, 13200 Fenelon St. (open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Northwest Activities Center , 18100 Meyers Rd. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

, 18100 Meyers Rd. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere St. (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Detroit's public libraries will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, but will be open during their regular hours before and after the holiday. Click here for the hours of each library.