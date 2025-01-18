Warren declares state of emergency for unhoused residents amid dangerously cold conditions in the forecast

Woman found shot to death inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A state of emergency has been declared for unhoused residents in Warren due to the dangerous cold forecasted to move through next week.

The emergency declaration made by Mayor Lori Stone Saturday allows the City Council to allocate funds for response to the expected cold weather, according to city officials.

According to a release, city officials are working with local law enforcement and nonprofit organizations to help people in need.

Warming centers

Curt Priemer with the Warren Police Department will be working with volunteers to staff the Owen Jax Community Center on Sunday and Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Macomb County Health Department Southwest Health Center at 27690 Van Dyke Ave. is open during the week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Overnight shelters

The new Macomb County Winter Shelter at Trinity Lutheran Church, Warren, offers overnight accommodations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Salvation Army MATTS at 24140 Mound Rd. offers emergency shelter for Macomb County residents.

Friend of Father - Macomb at 7012 Nine Mile Rd. will open on Tuesday and be available as an overnight shelter and warming center.

City officials say residents without a home turn to public buildings to escape the cold, but they will be closed on Sunday and for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.