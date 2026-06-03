Michigan high school sophomore uses journalism skills to promote mental health for student athletes

In today's world of specialization and name, image and likeness, the pressure on high school athletes has never been greater. Robert Thompson, a sophomore at Walled Lake Western High School, took notice and decided to examine the effects of that pressure on the athletes' mental health.

"People think, and especially a lot of young athletes think, that if you don't make it to D-I, Division I NCAA collegiate athletics, then you're a bust," said Thompson. "Everything you've been doing your whole life is for nothing."

Thompson created a public service announcement titled "D1 or Bust."

"This D-I chase, this chase to just be a good athlete, it's very tiring and there's a lot of unseen effects," said Thompson. "I even have some teammates and friends who are afraid to post their offers just because it's not D-I."

Thompson's PSA earned "Best in Show" at the 58th DAFT Michigan Student Film Festival. He also won a Society of Professional Journalists Excellence Award in the Sports Reporting category.

"It feels really good to get the recognition and have people see and appreciate my work, but it also feels really good to have all these athletes be heard, all these athletes be felt," said Thompson.

"It doesn't really happen," said Stephanie Doppke, Walled Lake Western's media production teacher. "Usually, they'll start as a freshman, and they'll learn and they'll grow, but I feel like Robert came in already having that drive. He's already had the itch and some people; they've got that spark."

Thompson maintains a 4.1 GPA and is a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, wrestling and track and field. He's also the vice president of his school's multimedia club.

"My teammates talk to me about this stuff at practice now, even when I'm working, per se, I'm not even really working," said Thompson. "I'm just at practice, having a chat with my teammates."

Thompson's goal of shining a light on the underexplored struggles of student athletes has even expanded to NIL.

"That ties into mental health also because these athletes are being bought," said Thompson. "It's not even like they're being recruited anymore."

"He really does care about, not only getting where he wants to go, but he cares about helping others shine, which is what news is supposed to be about," added Doppke.

Thompson received his first college football offer from a Division II school last week. He's hoping to play football in college, while also pursuing a degree in journalism.