Voters head to the polls for Michigan's 2024 primary election

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Polls are open across Michigan for the 2024 August primaries, and there are a lot of important races and hot-button issues on the ballot.

Despite a double knee replacement, 72-year-old Gregory Bracey made it to the polls early to cast his vote.

"I want to be a part of democracy," Gregory Bracey said. "I believe democracy is at stake. And I believe it's important to support democracy."

The race to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is one that will likely be followed very closely. The Democrats facing off for this seat are U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper, while the Republican primary features former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, physician and former congressional candidate Sherry O'Donnell and former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash.

With early voting in play, Southfield City Clerk Janet Jackson says hundreds of votes have already been processed.

"That does help us on election day because we have that many less voters that will be coming to our precincts," Jackson said. "I'm sure in November our numbers for early voting are going to do nothing but increase."

Several Michigan congressional seats that could decide control of the house in November are also up for grabs. In the 13th Congressional District, the biggest names on the ballot are incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar and Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters, and in the 10th District, the winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Republican Rep. John James.

If you're thinking of sitting this election out, long-time voter Roderick Parks says you should probably think twice.

"You have to participate," Parks said. "You can't complain and not try to make a difference; every vote counts."