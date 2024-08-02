Michigan primary election voter guide. What you need to know.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for the open U.S. Senate seat, U.S. and Michigan House races, as well as for municipal and school proposals and local offices.

When is the Michigan primary election and how late are Michigan polls open?

Michigan's 2024 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote. While most of the state is on Eastern Time, there is a portion of the Upper Peninsula on Central Time.

What's on the ballot in the Michigan primary?



Highlighting the list of races is the one to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced last January that she would not seek a fifth term.

The Democratic primary features U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper, while the Republican primary features former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, physician and former congressional candidate Sherry O'Donnell and former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash.

Several Michigan congressional seats that could decide control of the House in November are up for grabs include the 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th districts. All four districts are contested by primaries on Tuesday.

You can view a sample ballot online at the Secretary of State's Michigan Voter Information Center page.

Am I registered to vote in Michigan?

Michigan residents who are planning to cast their ballot can check if they are registered online on the Michigan Voter Information Center page.

Michiganders can register online at least 14 days before the election. If you register within 14 days of an election, you can do so in person at their city or township clerk's office.

What do you need to take for same-day voter registration?

Those taking part in same-day voter registration must bring proof of eligibility and residency to the clerk's office.

To register to vote, residents need to be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

In addition, residents must provide proof of residency. The following documents can be used:

Michigan driver's license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

What to bring with you to vote in Michigan

As a voter, you are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can still cast your vote in Michigan. You must sign an affidavit stating that you do not have a valid photo ID. After signing the affidavit, you can cast your ballot.

If you have a photo ID, like a driver's license or state-issued ID, you must present it at the polling location.

The following are acceptable forms of photo ID:

Driver's license or state ID card issued by Michigan or another state

Federal, state, county or local government-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Military photo ID card

Student photo ID card from an educational institution

Tribal photo ID card

Local or county-issued government ID

Concealed pistol license

If your photo ID or driver's license has expired, you cannot use it as a valid photo ID. Instead, you must sign an affidavit saying you do not have a valid photo ID.

You can bring voter information guides or pamphlets when voting, but you must take them with you once you've cast your ballot.

You are allowed to take a selfie outside of voting areas.

You can use the assistance of an interpreter to vote in a language that is not English.

Where is your polling place for the Michigan primary?

Voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.