Trump endorses former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Rep. Mike Rogers' bid for Senate in Michigan on Monday, backing national Republicans' pick to try to flip the open seat in the fall.

"Mike has served his Country during a career loaded up with accolades and wins, from the Army to Congress, and now, hopefully, the U.S. Senate," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!"

The former House Intelligence chairman, who entered the race last year with encouragement from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, faces a crowded primary field ahead of the August primary. The winner is likely to take on Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whom Democrats have largely coalesced around to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the key battleground.

Rogers, who left Congress in 2015 after serving 14 years in the House, has at times criticized Trump, but he endorsed the former president's 2024 bid in a Daily Caller op-ed in January.

The former FBI special agent thanked Trump for his endorsement in a post on X on Monday: "Thank you, Mr. President! Excited to get to work with you to Get America and Michigan Back on Track!"

The Trump backing could help boost Rogers with the GOP base, especially against several other candidates who have previously taken public stands against the former president. Former Rep. Peter Meijer – who lost a House primary after voting to impeach Trump following the January 6, 2021, insurrection – joined the race last fall after the Senate Republican campaign arm had privately urged him to sit out the race.

Former Rep. Justin Amash – who was the first Republican in 2019 to say Trump had committed "impeachable conduct" on the basis of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election – filed to run as a Republican last month. He had left the party in 2019 and later became a Libertarian.

Among others in the race is businessman Sandy Pensler, who lost the GOP nod for the seat in 2018.

President Joe Biden carried Michigan by about 3 points in 2020, and the state will be highly competitive at both the presidential and Senate levels this year. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Senate race Tilt Democratic.

-- CNN's Kate Sullivan and Simone Pathe contributed to this report.