While many restaurants are preparing for the holiday rush, dozens of volunteers spent Monday morning focused on a different Thanksgiving tradition.

At the Detroit Shipping Company, local chefs, restaurant owners and hospitality workers gathered for the annual Full Plates Full Hearts event, packing holiday meals that will be distributed to shelters, senior centers and community organizations across Detroit.

For chef Petro Drakopoulos, the effort is about more than serving food.

"I like to say that hospitality is a conversation. It's not a transaction. And sometimes that conversation gets uncomfortable, and there's people in our community that need us," Drakopoulos said.

This year's menu puts a unique spin on traditional Thanksgiving favorites. Volunteers packed turkey burgers topped with cranberry sauce, cheesy tater tots, green beans, sweet potato mash and coleslaw.

The menu has evolved over the years based on feedback from the people receiving the meals.

"Our first year, we did like smoked turkey legs, and then we found out really quick that a lot of the people in need either was not interested or the young children were like not interested in eating something like that," Drakopoulos said.

The event has been a tradition for nearly a decade. Detroit Shipping Company owner John Hartzell said the effort was created to support the surrounding community and has continued to grow each year.

Organizers also deliberately chose to hold the event before Thanksgiving Day.

"How can we give a second meal that week? So Petro and the team devised, ' Let's do this on Mondays.' Not only does it actually support a second meal for everyone, but also in the food and beverage industry, a lot of places are closed on Monday, so it allowed more groups to actually volunteer and support," Hartzell said.

By the end of the day, organizers expected more than 1,400 Thanksgiving meals to reach people in need through nonprofit organizations across the city, helping ensure more Detroiters have a holiday meal this Thanksgiving week.