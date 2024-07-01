Video shows demolition continuing at Northville Downs clubhouse following oil spill

(CBS DETROIT) - Video shows contractors demolishing the Northville Downs clubhouse after the horse racing facility closed earlier this year.

"A tall excavator with industrial shears is cutting the vertical steel beams of the Downs clubhouse and also knocking the dangling debris downward," the city of Northville said in a post on social media Monday morning.

As contractors worked on the building, a mister was used to spray water to help contain dust.

City officials say the overhang will be the last part of the building to be taken down. Its removal is scheduled for July 13.

This update comes as residents expressed concerns over a recent oil spill at the site that the city had said was caused by demolition. Some of the spill had entered the Rouge River.

In response, the city installed two booms to address the spill and hired a private contractor to clean up.

Residents who live in the area voiced their concerns about the spill, and Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency's regional administrator to request the agency monitor the spill.

In her letter, Dingell said containment of the spill seemed to be going well, but she requested action to ensure that the spill didn't pose any risks to residents or the environment.

"The city, county, and I have had discussions with EGLE to ensure we are taking all necessary steps to protect residents," Dingell said. "It is critical the EPA is aware of this situation and monitors its developments to ensure this contamination does not present risks to the public or to our environment."