Northville Downs reaches final race, met with animal activists

(CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing facility in Michigan is closing its doors after eight decades.

Saturday marked the final race at Northville Downs. Some saw closed a decades-long chapter while others rejoiced.

It was a packed house at the Downs. Many residents, trying to capture their last moments in the racing facility. Visitors were met with animal activists, rallying outside around the closure of the facility.

They tell CBS News Detroit, that horse racing is a dwindling sport across America.

Michigan closing current location of Northville Downs

Animal Activist, April Lawson, said, "We don't believe animals should be used for entertainment gambling purposes. We don't think it's a family activity. They are literally being whipped."

"In a perfect world, it's going to be condemned that horse tracks are no longer exist in Michigan. So that's a victory-win for us. It's a perfect win for animal activism," she continued.

The downs were going to move to Plymouth Township. Recently, township leaders ended all talks with Northville Downs.

A developer is scheduled to start tearing down the racing facility later this year.