Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell requests EPA's attention to Northville Downs oil spill

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency's regional administrator, requesting that it monitor the oil spill that happened at the Northville Downs construction site last week.

Demolition on the site of the former racetrack caused the oil spill on Friday, according to a release from the city, and some of the spill entered a storm drain and went into the Rouge River.

Residents who live near the site expressed concerns about the spill and said they thought city officials should have acted more quickly following the spill.

Last week, the city said two booms will stay in place to address the spill and that a private contractor was hired to perform cleanup and continue containing the spill.

Now, Dingell is requesting action from the EPA.

"On June 21, 2024, a demolition crew's machinery pierced upwards of 12 55-gallon steel drums and a poly tote storage container containing motor oil while taking down a building in the Downs Development site in Northville," Dingell wrote in her letter.

She confirmed that the contaminants had leaked into the Rouge River and said the city and county officials responded quickly. Her letter also said the two booms have been containing the oil, and that no oil has been found in the river since Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Even though containment appears to be going well, Dingell said ensuring the spill doesn't pose any risk to residents or the river is essential.

"The city, county, and I have had discussions with EGLE to ensure we are taking all necessary steps to protect residents," Dingell said. "It is critical the EPA is aware of this situation and monitors its developments to ensure this contamination does not present risks to the public or to our environment."