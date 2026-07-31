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Vehicle slams into church building in Detroit's west side

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Cleanup has begun after a vehicle slammed into Liberty Temple Baptist Church on Detroit's west side, damaging the building. 

The crash happened overnight. The vehicle was extricated and towed from the building shortly before 5 a.m. Friday. A church official told CBS Detroit that the driver may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. The man was taken to the hospital by Detroit police. 

Liberty Temple Baptist Church is on Greenfield Road, between West McNichols Road and Outer Drive. 

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