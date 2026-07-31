Vehicle slams into church building in Detroit's west side

Cleanup has begun after a vehicle slammed into Liberty Temple Baptist Church on Detroit's west side, damaging the building.

The crash happened overnight. The vehicle was extricated and towed from the building shortly before 5 a.m. Friday. A church official told CBS Detroit that the driver may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. The man was taken to the hospital by Detroit police.

Liberty Temple Baptist Church is on Greenfield Road, between West McNichols Road and Outer Drive.