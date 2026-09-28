Vehicle struck by gunfire after altercation in Royal Oak; Police arrest 2 suspects

Police in Royal Oak say a physical altercation between two women led to a vehicle being hit with gunfire over the weekend.

Two people, a 20-year-old man from Detroit and a 19-year-old woman from Troy, have been arrested.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, two women went to the police station at about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 27 and reported their vehicle being struck by bullets near the intersection of E. Fifth and Williams streets. The women told police that before the shooting, one of them was involved in a fight with another woman.

The two victims told police they then attempted to drive away, and a man fired shots at them, striking the vehicle.

Police recovered several empty casings at the scene and determined that the shooting appeared to be targeted. Royal Oak police and the Troy Police Special Investigations Unit located two suspects and took them into custody. They are currently held at the Royal Oak Police Department pending a review by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed. Thanks to some outstanding collaboration and hard work by our investigators, these dangerous suspects were quickly identified and arrested before they could harm anyone else," said Police Chief Michael Moore.