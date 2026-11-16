Vehicle crashed into Royal Oak home, police investigation in progress

Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies have converged near a home in Royal Oak where a vehicle crashed early Monday.

The police incident is near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Altadena Avenue. This location is north of Interstate 696 and west of Interstate 75.

Michigan State Police have confirmed they are the lead agency on the scene, but have not provided details of what led to the crash.

CBS News Detroit is sending a crew to the area and will provide additional details online and on air as they are available.