Vehicle strikes two sites in mobile home park near Monroe, natural gas leak results

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Two homes were evacuated in the aftermath of a crash and natural gas leak Monday evening in a manufactured home park in Monroe County, Michigan, the local fire department reported. 

The accident happened in Meadowbrook Estates, which is near West Seventh Street and South Telegraph Road, just south of the City of Monroe limits. 

During the crash, a vehicle struck another car and two manufactured homes in the neighborhood, resulting in a gas leak, Monroe Township Fire Department said in its report. 

Residents of the two damaged homes were evacuated because of the situation. 

Michigan Gas Utilities, DTE Energy and Monroe County Sheriff's office also were on scene.

monroe-township-fire-call-slider.jpg
Firefighters at the scene of a vehicle crash March 24 in Monroe County, Michigan, that resulted in damage to two homes in a manufactured home park. Monroe Township Fire Department
Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg



