Archdiocese of Detroit welcomes Catholics attending Society of Saint Pius X chapels following Vatican decree

The Vatican has declared that bishops connected to the Society of Saint Pius X are excommunicated following the unauthorized consecration of new bishops.

The excommunication was not imposed as a new penalty, according to the Rev. Joseph Daoust, but rather a formal recognition of an action the bishops themselves triggered.

"It's a recognition by the pope of an act that they did. That's what that ipso facto is about. They've excommunicated themselves and there's a declaration from the Vatican announcing that fact," said Daoust.

For Catholics in the Detroit area who have attended SSPX chapels or schools, Fr. Daoust said the distinction between occasional attendance and formal alignment with the society matters.

"But mere attendance does not excommunicate someone," he said.

On the question of sacraments, Daoust said timing is significant. Sacraments received through SSPX before July 2 should still be considered valid, he said. After that date, penance and marriage performed by SSPX clergy are not recognized as valid by the Catholic Church. Other sacraments, including Communion, are considered unlawful.

"If you are a Catholic family and wish to remain a Catholic family, I would say attend a Catholic parish, receive your sacraments through the Catholic Church," said Daoust.

The Archdiocese of Detroit issued a statement welcoming Catholics who have been attending SSPX chapels and schools back into parish communities.

"We want Catholics who have been attending SSPX chapels and schools to know that they are welcome in our parish communities," the archdiocese said. "Our desire is for every Catholic to experience the richness of the Church's sacramental life and the joy of worshipping in full communion with the Church."

The archdiocese encouraged anyone with questions about their specific circumstances to speak with a local parish priest or contact the archdiocese directly.

CBS News Detroit reached out to SSPX national and local contacts but did not receive a response by deadline.