Vandals break into Detroit's former Cooley High School, district says

The Detroit Public Schools Community District will invoke 24-hour security at the former Cooley High School after a weekend vandalism incident.

Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent, said intruders broke down a large section of the fence around the school and also damaged a seal at the main entrance of the building to get unauthorized access. An open door can be seen among the photos provided by the district.

The former Cooley High School in West Detroit is scheduled for demolition, but vandals broke down a fence and forced open a door to get inside the building over the weekend. Detroit Public Schools Community District



The fence has been repaired, Wilson said, and the district is implementing 24-hour security at the school site until demolition is complete. The site will be cleared by Sept. 30, according to the project's deadline.

"The former Cooley High School building remains closed to the public, and unauthorized entry is prohibited," the district said. "Violators of the building risk their own safety by entering the grounds and building and will be prosecuted if apprehended."

Thomas M. Cooley High School, at the corner of Hubbell Street and Chalfonte Street in West Detroit, opened in 1928 and closed in 2010.

Since the closing, the district has faced "thousands of dollars in blight tickets, tens of security calls, at least 3 major fires, and numerous resident complaints," a report issued in 2025 said.

Future plans for the property include a new sports complex.

An earlier plan to retain part of the school building facade as the redevelopment design was scrapped, but the contractors plan to salvage key historic artifacts such as the tower bell.

The above video originally aired on June 4, 2026.