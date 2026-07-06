Van Buren Township man dead after crash on I-94 service drive

A 37-year-old man is dead after being struck on the North Interstate 94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. to find the man lying on the shoulder of the road with extensive injuries near Independence Road just west of The Trilogy Apartments.

Huron Valley Ambulance arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Officials said the Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data and secure physical evidence. The Van Buren Township is following up on several leads as the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact 734-699-8930.