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Van Buren Township man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend during argument

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Van Buren Township man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during an argument, prosecutors say. 

Damarco Darnell Manns is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm. The 31-year-old was arraigned on Sept. 21 and remanded to jail. 

On the night of Sept. 17, Van Buren Township police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building in the 48500 block of the I-94 service drive. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Frances Beatty of Van Buren Township, lying in a hallway of the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Beatty was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from her injuries, authorities said. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that an altercation between Manns and Beatty escalated and that Manns fired a handgun, killing the victim. 

Authorities say Manns and Beatty were living together at the time of the shooting. 

Manns is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 29, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 6. 

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.   

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