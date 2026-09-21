Van Buren Township man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend during argument

A Van Buren Township man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during an argument, prosecutors say.

Damarco Darnell Manns is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm. The 31-year-old was arraigned on Sept. 21 and remanded to jail.

On the night of Sept. 17, Van Buren Township police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building in the 48500 block of the I-94 service drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Frances Beatty of Van Buren Township, lying in a hallway of the apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Beatty was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from her injuries, authorities said.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that an altercation between Manns and Beatty escalated and that Manns fired a handgun, killing the victim.

Authorities say Manns and Beatty were living together at the time of the shooting.

Manns is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 29, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 6.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.