Vacant homes remain in Detroit despite Land Bank Authority progress

The Detroit Land Bank Authority says the numbers show just how much the city has changed over the last decade.

The agency says it has sold more than 23,000 structures, more than 32,000 vacant lots, and helped more than 6,000 Detroiters become homeowners.

Land Bank CEO Tammy Daniels says the difference is reflected in the agency's inventory.

"We have either demolished those that could not be saved, or we have sold almost more than 90% of those that could. Our current salvageable inventory sits at around 300 properties," said Daniels.

Some city leaders question whether residents are seeing the level of progress they were promised.

Detroit City Council member Mary Waters says development is happening, but argues many Detroiters still see vacant homes and lots in their neighborhoods.

"No, no, certainly not. I think we're slowly building towards that, but again, I have to go back to the problem. Who's going to occupy those properties?" said Waters.

Waters says she would also like to see more opportunities for residents to acquire and rehabilitate properties near their homes.

She also questions whether vacant properties are returning to use quickly enough.

"That is a good question, because sometimes I drive around in the city, and I see this vacant property, so the Land Bank is not moving as fast as they should," said Waters.

Daniels acknowledges there is still work to do, but says Detroiters can see the results of the land bank's work in neighborhoods across the city.

"When you drive down the streets, and you see that more than 5,000 blocks have seen improvement, when you drive, and you find out that more than 6,000 Detroiters have been homeowners, you know that the programs are working," said Daniels.

The Land Bank says its next challenge is finding productive uses for the thousands of vacant lots that remain in its inventory.