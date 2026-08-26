Utica Community Schools celebrate opening of Graebner Elementary after reconstruction

CBS News Detroit received an exclusive look at the new Graebner Elementary School in the Utica Community Schools district.

Students and staff spent the last year learning at another location while their school underwent a serious reconstruction.

"We are doing more work in a short amount of time than we have done in the last 20 years, to be honest," said Superintendent Robert Monroe

With 40 sites in total, Monroe says it was time to start upgrading the educational buildings that have been part of the community for decades. After an evaluation and approval of the 2023 safety and success bond issue, they got to work on their district's elementary schools.

"Our school buildings have serviced our kids very well, but today's day and age not only in instruction and in curriculum that we offer our kids, but also school safety," said Monroe.

The school used to have an open floor plan, with some classrooms at a time only being divided by partitions.

With the media center removed, the school is now made up of learning communities divided by grade, each with its own library and collaborative learning spaces.

The new plan also incorporates natural lighting and lockers for fifth- and sixth-graders to prepare them for middle and high school.

"It is so much more secure because you have to get through so many access points before you can even get into the classroom," said principal Elizabeth Bojaj

And it's not just safe, Bojaj says it's a space her teachers are excited to be in.

"To have a space that you actually feel comfortable and calming its a beautiful space, I think it makes you more motivated to learn or work," said Bojaj.

Graebner Elementary is one of three schools in the district receiving the reconstruction. Students at Havel Elementary are currently learning at another school in the district while their school undergoes a year-long renovation.

It's an exciting change that teachers have been looking towards and that students have been looking forward to all year long.

"They knew they would say they were watching the playground be destroyed and rebuilt, and that is what they were excited about. They would talk about it at recess, we can't wait to play on our new

The school reopens on Monday.