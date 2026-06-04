Upper Peninsula man, 57, drowns in Lake Superior, police say

Michigan State Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Superior off the Keweenaw Peninsula in Hancock Township on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported seeing a body in Lake Superior near McLain State Park and the breakwall leading to the Keweenaw Waterway Upper Entrance Lighthouse, police said.

Divers ultimately found the body of a 57-year-old Hancock man. The man has been identified, and his family has been notified. Investigators have not released his name to the public.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that this was an accidental drowning that happened in the early morning of June 3. Foul play is not suspected.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Houghton County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan DNR, the U.S. Coast Guard and Mercy EMS assisted MSP.