Watch CBS News
Politics

Jill Biden's plane diverted after "aircraft issue"

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Washington — First lady Jill Biden's plane was diverted back to Denver, Colo., on Monday as she was on her way to Michigan because of an "aircraft issue," her staff said. 

"Everyone is safe," press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CBS News. 

Biden was in Colorado on Monday to promote her husband's economic policies and highlight workforce training programs. She was headed to Michigan for another event Monday afternoon, but now, her staff says that this leg of the trip will be postponed until a later date. 

Biden is scheduled to travel to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday for similar events. 

Ed O'Keefe and Kristin Brown contributed to this report. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital. Reach her at caitlin.yilek@cbsinteractive.com. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

First published on April 3, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.