Michigan State to award posthumous degrees to students killed in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University officials say the three students who were killed in a mass shooting in February will receive posthumous degrees.

MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen confirmed on Tuesday that Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser will receive their bachelor's degrees.

"Michigan State University is honored that Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner chose to be Spartans. We will honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values by awarding them posthumous bachelor's degrees in their chosen fields of study this spring," said interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko in a statement.

The three students were killed in the Feb. 13 shooting that also injured five others. In the days following the incident, multiple communities in Metro Detroit and East Lansing held vigils honoring the victims.

"Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian will forever be Spartans. We've heard the heartfelt stories of their aspirations, their selfless dedication to their peers and communities, and their commitment to academic excellence," said MSU board Chair Rema Vassar. "Simply put, awarding each of them a bachelor's degree is the least we can do to honor their families, commemorate their legacies, and commend their contributions to our Spartan community."

Verner, 20, was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School. Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in a statement that "Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone."

"She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life," he said.

More than 3,500 people signed an online petition to dedicate the 24-yard line of the football field to her, as 24 was her number.

Anderson, 19, was set to graduate early from MSU, getting closer to becoming a surgeon. Family and friends at her funeral remembered her for her smile as well as for being a "leader."

Gov. Gretchen, who attended and spoke at her funeral, described her as someone with "quiet confidence" and "loud compassion."

"Her future was robbed from her by a senseless act of violence. It's not fair," Whitmer said.

Fraser, 20, was president of Michigan State's chapter of Phi Delta Theta. In a statement, the fraternity praised Fraser's leadership and described him as "a great friend."

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," the statement read. "Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss."