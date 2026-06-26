University of Michigan tuition for in-state students to increase by 3% for the coming year

The University of Michigan regents approved a budget that includes a 3% increase in tuition and fees for resident undergraduate students, along with a 6% increase in student housing rates.

There would also be a 4.9% increase in tuition and fees for non-resident undergraduate students and most graduate programs.

These details are part of a $3.1 billion fiscal year 2027 general fund budget for the Ann Arbor campus that the Board of Regents approved on Thursday, the university announced. The budget takes effect July 1.

The regents also approved budget plans for Michigan Medicine, UM-Dearborn, UM-Flint, Athletics, Michigan Housing and supplemental student fees.

The university said its administrators planned as if the State of Michigan appropriation would remain the same as last year. The Michigan legislature has not yet passed a budget for its coming fiscal year.

"This proposed balanced budget reflects disciplined stewardship in a challenging environment," said Provost Laurie McCauley, who presented the budget to the regents. "It protects our most financially vulnerable students, invests strategically in our academic and research mission and positions the university to remain resilient as external conditions continue to evolve."

Budget priorities for the coming year included investing in research and student support services, the university said.

The regents also focused on support for the Go Blue Guarantee, a program that is intended to assist Michigan residents whose families have lower incomes. The program launched in 2018 and now provides free tuition for eligible students whose families have up to $125,000 in annual income and $125,000 in assets.

"Most Michigan residents graduate from U-M with no debt, giving them greater financial flexibility as they launch their careers," the university said.