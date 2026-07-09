University of Michigan nurses reach tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

University of Michigan nurses reached a tentative contract agreement with the university this morning after nine months of negotiations, averting a strike authorization vote planned for next week.

The three-year agreement reached by the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, a local union of the Michigan Nurses Association, features competitive wage increases, stronger workplace violence protections and improved staffing ratios.

Over three years, registered nurses will receive a 13.25% wage increase, consisting of a 4% raise in the first year, 4.5% the second year, and 4.75% the third year.

Julie Ishak, Chief Nurse and Operations Executive for Michigan Medicine's academic medical center, said the agreement demonstrates a commitment to patient safety.

"We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of both bargaining teams in reaching this tentative agreement," Ishak said. "This agreement aims to support our nurses, strengthen our workforce, and ensure the highest quality care for the patients and families we serve."

Members will vote on ratification of the tentative contract agreement in the coming weeks, according to the MNA.

"This contract represents a shared commitment with Michigan Medicine that will ensure MNA-UMPNC nurses can continue to provide the highest quality care for our patients," said Kara Ayotte, UMPNC President.