University of Michigan opens new $165 million student recreational building

The University of Michigan finally opened its newest five-level recreational facility, and it's no ordinary gym.

The 200,000-square-foot space replaces the former Central Campus Recreational Building and has been under construction for the past three years. U of M students are finally using the $165 million Hadley Family Recreation and Wellness Center for the first time, and they say it's unlike anything that came before.

"They really went all in. Just the machines, the treadmills, they got four courts," said junior Esteban Vargas.

And that's just what people will find on the top floor of the building that replaced the former Central Campus Recreational Building.

Mike Widen, director of U of M Recreation, says the new facility includes a 52-foot climbing center, a first-of-its-kind at the university, as well as a cycling studio and an indoor track. That's not to mention the aquatic center, racquetball courts, indoor turf field and even social spaces.

"Maybe they're studying, so we have social lounges, treadmill desks where students can walk at a slow pace and read their materials for class," Widen said.

Those who endured overcrowded campus gyms the past three years say they're looking forward to more space at the facility.

"For me personally, I was super hopeful that there would be a lot more spaces because sometimes the other gyms can be really crowded," said U of M graduate Zufan Johnson.

"Especially prime time, 6, there's a whole line by the benches. It's crazy," said medical student Jayda Fomengia.

Other first impressions stacked up to the hype.

"This is really nice. I'm really happy," Vargas said.

"It's like, beautiful, it's got everything we need. We really like it," said UM law student Heather Foster.

While the facility was built with students in mind, it is also available to faculty, staff, retirees and alumni on a membership basis.

It's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during their soft launch this summer, but once students are back on campus, Widen says they'll be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Widen says construction was originally slated to only take two years, but competition for labor in Ann Arbor made completion a three-year process.