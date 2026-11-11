University of Michigan police look for man allegedly accosting women on campus

The University of Michigan Police Department is seeking to locate and speak with an individual who has allegedly been accosting women, the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security says.

UMPD has received multiple reports of an individual entering university buildings without authorization and allegedly approaching and accosting women, the university says.

U-M says it has identified the suspect and found that he is not affiliated with the university.

University of Michigan

U-M describes the individual as a Black male, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

University of Michigan

The university urges anyone who has seen the individual in or around a U-M facility, or has information about his presence or activities on university property, to contact DPSS at 734-763-1131 or the confidential tip line at 800-863-1355, or call 911 when in immediate danger.

UMPD wants to speak with him as part of its investigation and asks anyone who sees him not to attempt to confront or detain him.