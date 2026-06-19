Police investigate after unidentified child seen wandering in Holly, Michigan

Police in Holly, Michigan, say they are investigating after an unidentified child was seen wandering near a home on Friday.

Police say that at about 11:54 a.m., the homeowner in the 500 block of Elm Street contacted law enforcement after receiving images of the child from his Ring camera system. Police say they have not received any reports of a missing child.

Holly police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and canvassed neighboring homes, but the child's current whereabouts are unknown.

Police released the photos of the child from the Ring camera and are asking anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 248-858-4911.