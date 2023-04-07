UM Dearborn choose students' digital rights over new AI cheating detection software

While the latest artificial intelligence tools have many schools searching for a new way to keep students honest, the University of Michigan in Dearborn say they are willing to do away without a new A.I. cheating detector software.

"We always been hearing, A.I. is coming. Ai is coming. It's no longer, A.I. is coming. It's now, A.I. is here," Casey says.

For Digital Education Campus Coordinator Chris Casey, he says some fear artificial intelligence and its capabilities, but educators at their Dearborn campus are embracing it.

"We think students are probably going to be using this in the real word so we want to try to expose them to it as part of their education," Casey says.

However, what Casey says the campus is shutting down is the idea of A.I. detectors.

"I think we are somewhat taking a unique approach. We at university of Michigan Dearborn have opted out of that feature."

It is a feature built to detect student writing generated by ChatGPT used to help complete students' work but as Casey says, he believes curbing the way assignments, projects or even tests are given in the classroom is the right way to go, rather than the fear of wrongly accusing someone of plagiarism.

"We don't have any way to know is this the one percent false positive. Is this really written by A.I.? We don't want to put our students or our faculty in this situation where we relying on what is essentially a black box of technology. It's not what we want to do as a campus," Casey says.

And while Casey says he'll continue to study what software the campus may be comfortable with using in the future, he says educators at UM-Dearborn are focused on how A.I like ChatGPT can positively impact student learning.