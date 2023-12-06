UAW members ratify agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers union announced its members have ratified an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network.

The UAW says 89% voted in favor of the agreement.

In a statement, BCBSM said the three-and-a-half-year master labor agreement covers about 1,360 UAW members through May 1, 2027. Workers will be able to return as soon as Thursday.

"We have an agreement that provides competitive wages and benefits while ensuring the company maintains reasonable administrative costs into the future," the company said.

This comes a week after the union reached a verbal agreement with the company, ending a nearly three-month strike.

Prior to the ratification, the UAW says the agreement includes reducing wage progressions to five years from 22 years, wage increases, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 bonus for Blue Care Network workers, and $1,000 inflation protection bonuses each year of the contract.