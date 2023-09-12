UAW members can receive electronic payments if strike against Big Three happens

(CBS DETROIT) - The UAW announced that members can now sign up to receive payments electronically if union members strike against the three Detroit automakers this week.

The new electronic payment system was announced in a letter to union members from United Auto Workers Secretary Treasurer Margaret Mock.

Members must have an email account before signing up for the electronic payments.

"It is necessary that you have an established email account (Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc.) prior to the sign-up process," said Mock. "The email is essential in registering for strike benefits. You, the member, are responsible for the accuracy of your information."

To register for these strike benefits, basic personal information is required, along with bank account information and social security numbers.

As members prepare for the potential strike, another letter was sent to remind them who is eligible for strike pay.

To be eligible, a member must be in good standing the day before the strike starts, be up-to-date on dues and initiation fees and be active on payroll when the strike begins.

Any member on workers compensation, laid off or receiving sick or accident-related benefits is not eligible for the strike pay. In addition, members also must participate in assigned strike duties to receive the assistance.

"Eligible members include new hires, temporary employees, probationary employees, and anyone who has completed an application for membership as well as anyone who is current in their union security obligations such as fee payors or objectors," Mock said in the letter. "Also included are members of the bargaining unit per Article 6, Section 20 of the International Constitution."

