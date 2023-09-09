What will it take to avoid a UAW strike? Labor experts give their take

What will it take to avoid a UAW strike? Labor experts give their take

What will it take to avoid a UAW strike? Labor experts give their take

(CBS DETROIT) - Time is ticking as we are days away from a pending strike by the United Auto Workers.

So far, negotiations have been constant. The Big Three automakers and UAW seemingly haven't met each other's requests.

UAW workers are seeking a 46% pay increase. Ford offered a 9% increase, General Motors has since offered a 10% percent increase, and Stellantis on Friday offered a 14.5% increase. Each offer from the automakers was declined by the UAW.

So, what is the best way to get both sides to reach an agreement?

Labor experts say the automakers will have to increase their offer to at least 20%.

"They are going to have to get above 20%, well above if they are going to have any kind of deal," said Marick Masters, a professor at the Wayne State University School of Business. "The auto workers are not going to go back and say, 'We settled for 15% or 18% over four years.' That just isn't enough to compensate for inflation."

According to Masters, as long as all parties can agree on two requests workers would like, that could avoid a strike.

As for the next few days, negotiators will continue to have discussions on ways to meet in the middle.

The current UAW contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.