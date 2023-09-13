UAW isn't planning to picket Detroit Auto Show's charity preview event

Some UAW members considering part-time jobs if strike happens

(CBS DETROIT) - As the UAW prepares to strike against the Detroit automakers if demands aren't met by the time contracts expire Thursday, the union says they will not picket at the Detroit Auto Show's charity preview event on Friday.

President Shawn Fain and UAW members will be holding a solidarity rally at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. It will be held at the UAW- Ford National Programs Center at 151 W. Jefferson Ave.

This is right next to Huntington Place, where the auto show events are being held.

According to U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell, she will be attending the solidarity rally and then also be at the charity preview.

"I will join President Fain and UAW at the solidarity rally on Friday, and then attend the Charity Preview," said Dingell on Meta, formerly known as Twitter. "There won't be a picket line, and we all support raising money for children's charities."

A flyer for the solidarity rally released by the UAW says Sen. Bernie Sanders will also be in attendance.

The 2023 Charity Preview

The North American International Auto Show's charity preview raises funds for children's charities each year.

The event started in 1976 and has raised $123 million since then. In the past 25 years alone, the charity preview event has raised over $100 million.

Tickets for the event are $400 per person or $700 for a pair.

The following charities are the beneficiaries for this year's event:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children's Center

The Children's Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

In addition, Jennifer Hudson will perform at the event and is set to go on stage at 7:45 p.m.

For more auto show information, visit here.

How to Watch

CBS News Detroit will be live from the charity preview, starting at 7 p.m. Here's how you can watch:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit app

Pluto TV

UAW Prepares to Strike

UAW members are preparing to strike against the Big Three, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, if agreements are reached by the time contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

President Shawn Fain has said he is aware the demands are "ambitious" but says they are justified.

Among the demands are a 46% pay increase over four years, a 32-hour work week for full pay and better benefits.

The Detroit automakers counteroffered, but the union rejected those offers.

For more stories on the latest UAW news, visit here, and for the latest auto show news, visit here.