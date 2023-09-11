Stellantis to make second offer to UAW

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis is set to make a second offer to the United Auto Workers on Monday to reach an agreement before the contracts expire Thursday night.

Tobin Williams, the senior vice president of North America human resources at Stellantis, made the announcement Monday, saying that the company's bargaining team met with the UAW over the weekend to come to an agreement.

"I'm pleased to report that the Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety, which is of critical importance as the well-being of our people is at the core of our corporate values," said Tobin. "I remain proud of both teams for their commitment to reaching a fair agreement that responsibly addresses the concerns of our represented employees and better positions Stellantis to meet the challenges of the U.S. market."

Stellantis received a counter to its economic proposal on Sunday, and the company plans to make a second offer to the UAW on Monday.

"There is still more work to do, but we know that Stellantis and the UAW have a shared interest in these discussions: reaching an agreement that secures the future for our employees and their families," said Tobin.

Stellantis made a counteroffer to the UAW last week that included wage increases in each year of a new four-year contract totaling 14.5%.

The union called this offer and the offers from General Motors and Ford disappointing.

