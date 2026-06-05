UAW endorses Abdul El-Sayed for Senate, Jocelyn Benson for governor

The United Auto Workers has endorsed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for governor and Abdul El-Sayed for U.S. Senate. Both are Democrats running in primaries for open seats in this election cycle.

Candidates Jocelyn Benson, running for Michigan governor, and Abdul El-Sayed, running for U.S. Senate from Michigan. Jocelyn Benson campaign / Abdul for U.S. Senate campaign

The primaries for both races are on Aug. 4; the general election is Nov. 3.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited in her current role, and Sen. Gary Peters is stepping down. Both Whitmer and Peters are Democrats. Several candidates declared for the governor's race, although some have dropped out.

"As Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson has proved she's not afraid to stand up against the most powerful billionaires in the name of working-class Michiganders across the state. UAW members need that kind of energy in Michigan's Capitol," UAW said in a statement.

"Michigan's 2026 Gubernatorial election is a critical race that sets us up for our May Day 2028 plans. More than ever, we need to elect a leader in Lansing that stands alongside the UAW against corporate interests – and we know what side Jocelyn Benson is on," the UAW said.

"UAW members in Michigan want a fighter in Washington, D.C. who isn't afraid to push forward a strong working-class agenda with moral clarity," the UAW said.

"Having never taken a dime from corporate PACs, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is someone we can trust to have our backs, including when we need it most – like come May Day 2028. From Medicare for All to banning stock buybacks, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is ready, eager, and well-equipped to move our core issues in the U.S. Senate," the UAW said.