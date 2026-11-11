U.S. Army veteran honored as Dearborn's 2026 Veteran of the Year

Jim Pipitone was honored as Dearborn's 2026 Veteran of the Year at the city's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Pipitone was nominated by the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

"I was overwhelmed that I never thought that I would be nominated, let alone be selected as Veteran of the Year," Pipitone said.

It's a day that means a lot to him.

"It's a solemn day because you know we only think of our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, and that's important to me," Pipitone said.

The Fordson High School graduate enlisted in the Army in 1970.

"A good friend of mine, Bob, who is here today, we enlisted together. We had low, low lottery numbers at the time, and we said, "Let's go." That was it. Chose the Army," Pipitone said.

After earning multiple medals for his work as a Hercules missile launcher at a Nato base in Italy, Jim was honorably discharged in 1972.

He returned to Dearborn to serve in a different way.

"You just go out, and you do it because you know at the end you know it's like leading the horse with the carrot. You know you'll find the reward at the end. It's fantastic," Pipitone said.

Jim has been active for decades with organizations like Toys for Tots and Stockings for Soldiers.

"I get the satisfaction of knowing that I've helped someone," Pipitone said.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says Pipitone, like other veterans, represents the best of us.

"We're just so blessed to have him in our community, given that, and to have this opportunity to celebrate," Hammoud said.

Hammoud says we should all strive to follow Jim's lead.

"I think it's just, you know, being a good neighbor, understanding that you want to be there, lend a lending ear, lend a helping hand to give back as they do," Hammoud said.

Pipitone calls the award a great honor.

"It's a humbling experience to receive this prestigious award, and I'm just I'm thankful for all that were involved in getting me selected," Pipitone said.