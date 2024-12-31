Watch CBS News
Crime

U-Haul truck crashes into Save A Lot building on Detroit's west side in robbery attempt

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

U-Haul truck crashes into Save A Lot building on Detroit's west side
U-Haul truck crashes into Save A Lot building on Detroit's west side 02:22

(CBS DETROIT) — A staple in the community is dealing with the aftermath of criminal activity after three men allegedly tried to rob the Save A Lot on 8 Mile Road in Detroit of its ATM Tuesday morning. 

"This is a bad situation," said customer Tina Thomas. "This is bad. This is very bad."

Construction crews spent several hours Tuesday cleaning up the mess. 

Loyal customers aren't too pleased with what happened to their go-to grocer.

"It's right around the corner, and it's convenient. The prices are reasonable. The employees are beautiful; I love them," said Thomas. "They take care of the community, and they do a very good job. Everybody in this neighborhood loves this store."

It was 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when Jerry, the store's owner, said his alarm company called him alerting him of what happened. 

"Crime does not pay," said Thomas. "Crime does not pay."

There have been several instances of this scenario playing out over various cities in Michigan over the last few years, including in Detroit, Washtenaw County, Brighton, Saginaw and Livonia. 

There is no exact timing on when the Save A Lot will reopen, but the owner is working on a temporary fix to get it open as soon as possible.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Detroit Police to get a better understanding of what happened but haven't heard back.

The store's owner said he shared his surveillance video with police. 

Jordan Burrows
jordan-burrows-low-res-proof-1-11-23-8632.jpg

Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.