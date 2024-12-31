U-Haul truck crashes into Save A Lot building on Detroit's west side in robbery attempt

(CBS DETROIT) — A staple in the community is dealing with the aftermath of criminal activity after three men allegedly tried to rob the Save A Lot on 8 Mile Road in Detroit of its ATM Tuesday morning.

"This is a bad situation," said customer Tina Thomas. "This is bad. This is very bad."

Construction crews spent several hours Tuesday cleaning up the mess.

Loyal customers aren't too pleased with what happened to their go-to grocer.

"It's right around the corner, and it's convenient. The prices are reasonable. The employees are beautiful; I love them," said Thomas. "They take care of the community, and they do a very good job. Everybody in this neighborhood loves this store."

It was 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when Jerry, the store's owner, said his alarm company called him alerting him of what happened.

"Crime does not pay," said Thomas. "Crime does not pay."

There have been several instances of this scenario playing out over various cities in Michigan over the last few years, including in Detroit, Washtenaw County, Brighton, Saginaw and Livonia.

There is no exact timing on when the Save A Lot will reopen, but the owner is working on a temporary fix to get it open as soon as possible.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Detroit Police to get a better understanding of what happened but haven't heard back.

The store's owner said he shared his surveillance video with police.