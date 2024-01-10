Macomb County prosecutor sounds off on recent hate crimes that occurred same day

Macomb County prosecutor sounds off on recent hate crimes that occurred on same day

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said two unrelated hate crime incidents occurred the day after his office unveiled a new hate crime unit.

One of the hate crimes that happened on Friday occurred at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.

Lucido said 62-year-old Mohammed Meah's comments made to police indicated that he committed a hate crime.

"We've charged it as a hate crime based on his statements. Those statements are not alleged they are factual," Lucido said.

Meah has been charged with intent to murder, which is a possible life sentence. He has also been charged with ethnic intimidation and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury.

To the north in Clinton Township, also on Friday, another crime was committed.

"It was another crime that we believe was a hate crime," Lucido said.

At Walmart on Hall Road, 42-year-old Vincent Moceri allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill a man. Police said he pulled out two knives.

"And there's no provocation as to why this happened there's no justification too," Lucido said.

Moceri has been charged with ethnic intimidation and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ironically, the two hate crimes occurred the day after the Macomb County Prosecutors Office unveiled its new Hate Crimes Unit.

"Because we have a melting pot of diverse, ethnic and origin individuals, why not get out in front of it and do the job in which we're charged for here? And we need to have the tools to make sure that the prosecution is there and able to protect the citizens," Lucido said.

Lucido said there will be zero tolerance for hate crimes and those caught committing hate crimes will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"Make no mistake about it. There will be no hatred here in Macomb County."