Sterling Heights man charged with ethnic intimidation in hit-and-run incident

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old man accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian last week is facing multiple charges.

Mohammed Meah, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned in Sterling Heights District Court. He is charged with ethnic intimidation, assault with intent to murder, and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident.

He received a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is ordered to wear a GPS tether if released.

Prosecutors say Meah allegedly hit a random pedestrian on Jan. 5 at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Dodge Park. The victim accused Meah of being a racist.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Hate Crimes Unit remains unwavering. Unit Chief Patrick Coletta reinforces our dedication to eradicating hate from our community. We will tirelessly prosecute those who choose prejudice over unity," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement.

Meah is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 22 and a preliminary exam on Jan. 29.

