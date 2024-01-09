Clinton Township man charged for alleged hate crime assault in Walmart

(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township man is charged in connection with a hate crime assault against two people in a Walmart.

Vincent Michael Moceri is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation. Moceri was arraigned in 41B District Couer and given a $30,000 cash/surety bond.

On Jan. 5, Moceri allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill two people in a Clinton Township Walmart, according to a press release. Prosecutors say he pointed a knife at the two people.

No injuries were reported.

Moceri is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 22.

"Those who perpetrate acts of hatred will be held accountable, ensuring that our legal system stands against prejudice and intolerance," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.