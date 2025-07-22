Two men dead as a result of plane crash in West Michigan

Two Northern Michigan men were killed when a small aircraft crashed Monday near Lowell, Michigan.

The aircraft had departed from Alpena and was traveling through the Grand Rapids area when it went down in Vergennes Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reported. The Vans RV-14A plane crashed into a storage facility about a half mile from the Lowell Airport.

Both occupants, Kevin Lawrence, 62, of Presque Isle, and Paul Shalk, 68, of Rogers City, died in the crash.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in a coordinated, multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of Kevin and Paul during this difficult time," the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in its statement.