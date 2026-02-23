Ohio man taken into custody after police pursuit in Flat Rock area

An Ohio man was arrested Saturday after leading officers on a pursuit on Interstate 275 and other roads in Southeast Michigan.

By the time the suspect was pulled over, there were two flat tires on the BMW sport utility vehicle.

The pursuit began with an attempted traffic stop for a traffic violation about 3:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Dixie Highway and Sandy Creek Road in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported. The deputy who was making the traffic stop was able to get the license plate number off the BMW before the suspect drove off.

The suspect continued northbound along North Dixie Highway and U.S. Turnpike, heading into Wayne County. Monroe County called off its pursuit and police agencies in the Downriver region were notified of the incident and vehicle's description.

About 3:48 a.m., Flat Rock Police Department officers reported they were in pursuit of that SUV, which was headed southbound on Telegraph Road back toward Monroe County.

By this time, deputies said, the vehicle had two blown-out tires and the suspect was driving on rims.

Flat Rock polic continued their pursuit until a Monroe County deputy picked it up in the area of Telegraph and Ready roads. The suspect sped off northbound on I-275, leaving the highway on Carleton-Rockwood Road, going eastbound.

He kept driving until the vehicle finally came to a stop "as it was no longer operable" on Carleton-Rockwood Road near Stoneridge Lane, deputies said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing. His name was not released, pending arraignment in Monroe County First District Court.

Michigan State Police also assisted on this call.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7511.