Two children, family dog, rescued during Orion Township house fire

Two children and a family dog were rescued Friday afternoon from a house fire in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Orion Township Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the call to the home on Meadowbrook Court, the fire department said. When first responders arrived, they learned two children were stranded on the second story of the home, amid a working fire.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Muse, seen near an Orion Township Fire Department vehicle, at an emergency scene during which two children and a family dog were rescued from a house fire on July 10, 2026. Orion Township Fire Department

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy quickly reached the children and assisted in their rescue while Orion Township firefighters worked on fire suppression.

The family dog was also rescued, the fire department said.

Both children were checked by EMS and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported to the children, residents, firefighters, or law enforcement personnel," the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.