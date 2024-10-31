Trump, Vance return to Michigan on Friday for campaign stops

Trump returns to Michigan, 3 teens charged in connection with deputy's murder and more top stores

Trump returns to Michigan, 3 teens charged in connection with deputy's murder and more top stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are returning to Michigan on Friday.

Vance will speak at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Portage at 1 p.m., while Trump will hold a rally in Warren at Macomb Community College at 4:30 p.m. The former president previously hosted a town hall at the college in September.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also campaign in Michigan this weekend. Walz will make stops on Friday in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City. Harris is expected to hold an event on Sunday before closing out her campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Harris and Walz visited Ann Arbor on Monday, attempting to appeal to college-age voters.

The most recent CBS News battleground state tracker shows Harris leading Trump by two points in Michigan. The same tracker has Trump and Harris tied in other battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Trump leads by one point in Georgia and two points in North Carolina.