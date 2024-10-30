Tim Walz campaigning in three Michigan cities on Friday

Harris-Walz campaign makes appeal to young voters at Michigan rally

Harris-Walz campaign appeal to young voters at Michigan rally

Harris-Walz campaign appeal to young voters at Michigan rally

(CBS DETROIT) - Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is returning to Michigan on Friday to campaign in Detroit, Flint and Traverse City.

Walz will deliver remarks at 5 p.m. in Detroit before he travels to Flint for another campaign rally at 3:30 p.m., according to the Harris-Walz campaign. He will finish off his visit to Traverse City, where he will deliver remarks at 5 p.m.

Harris and Walz visited Ann Arbor on Monday, attempting to appeal to college-age voters as early voting is underway in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2 million voters, with over 389,000 people voting early and in person, according to the Secretary of State's office. More than 1.6 million voters submitted their ballots via mail or ballot drop box.